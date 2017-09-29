State of IL to receive $2 million to combat the opioid crisis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State of IL to receive $2 million to combat the opioid crisis

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health is receiving a $2 million grant to help combat the opioid crisis in 18 of the states most rural counties. They intend to equip all officers in selected counties with Naloxone so they can be prepared to take life saving measures in the event of an overdose according to a release provided by the department. 

Perry County is one of the rural counties seeing some of the grant money. Sheriff Steve Bareis says it will help the department to be better equipped to stop regular overdoses in his county. 

"According to hospital staff that I've talked to just locally we're seeing five overdoses a week. That's just reported ones."

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the opioid overdose death rate in the 18 counties receiving grant money has increased more than 50% in the past two years. 

Jim Crowden is a recovered opioid addict and feels there could be some backlash to increased availability of Naloxone. He says he expects current addicts will see it as a safety net to continue using without fear of overdose. 

Sheriff Bareis shares this concern. However he says he is seeing overdose victims needing more than one dose of Naloxone or Narcan to bring them out of their overdose. 

Narcan is a different name for Naloxone with the same purpose and is available over the counter at Walgreens in Illinois and Missouri. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:24:29 GMT

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    A package explosion was reported at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly