Saline Co., IL man sentenced to prison for burglary charge

A Saline County, Illinois man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday, Sept. 11.

Nathan Mitchell pleaded guilty to one count of burglary as part of a plea agreement in Gallatin County Circuit Court.

On July 30, 2017, Mitchell burglarized a farm shop south of Equality, Illinois, with the intent to commit a theft over ten thousand dollars worth of tools and other items.

Mitchell was sentenced to four years and will also be required to serve two years of parole.

The case was investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department with cooperation with the Paducah, KY Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

