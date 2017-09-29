Heartland Cooks - Mary Ann's Chocolate Sheet Cake

The chocolate sheet cake recipe was handed down to Mary Ann Maeltzer from her husband's grandmother.

Mary Ann Maeltzer and daughter Tammy Frazier show off a piece of the family favorite sheet cake.

Everyone likes chocolate cake, but this chocolate sheet cake has been a family favorite for generations. Mary Ann Maeltzer of Cape Girardeau shares the recipe that she inherited from her husband’s grandmother, and has passed it down. Her children and grandchildren who have come to expect a piece of grandma’s sheet cake and a glass of milk nearly every time they visit.

Ingredients:

Cake

2 sticks margarine

1 cup water

3 Tablespoons cocoa powder (Mary Ann uses Nestle Toll House)

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs,

½ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting

1 stick margarine

3 Tablespoons cocoa powder

3 Tablespoons milk

1 pound (about 4 cups) powdered sugar

Directions:

Grease and flour a 10 x 15-inch sheet pan.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium to large saucepan, melt margarine, water and cocoa powder over medium heat.

Turn off heat and add flour, sugar, salt, eggs, buttermilk, soda, and vanilla. Beat until smooth.

Pour batter onto greased and floured sheet pan making sure to spread batter evenly.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Cake is done baking when a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

While the cake bakes, make the frosting. In a medium saucepan melt one stick of margarine, three Tablespoons of chocolate, and three Tablespoons of milk.

Gradually add powdered sugar, a little at a time, beating after each addition. Frosting may require more than four cups of powdered sugar to achieve desired thickness.

Remove cake from oven and frost immediately. Allow cake to cool, or enjoy warm.

