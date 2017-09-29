Cape Girardeau goes Pink for the month of October

If you drive around Cape Girardeau, you'll probably notice things are looking a little pink.

It's all part of breast cancer awareness month.

A crew from Cotner Electric spent Friday morning putting pink filters on all the lights on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

The water fountains at Southeast Missouri State University are also lit pink.

You can learn more about the effort to Pink Up Cape here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.