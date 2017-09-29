Teen killed, 3 others hurt in St. Francois County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person is dead, and three others hurt after a crash early Thursday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the four individuals were in a Ford Focus traveling on Highway N, north of Highway NN when the driver went off the road and hit a tree head-on.

The crash happened at 1:05 a.m. on Sept. 28.

A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Ethan Chitwood of Centerville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 22-year-old Zackery Prater of Centerville, suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Another passenger, 21-year-old Sara Rhine of Patterson, suffered serious injuries as well and was also taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

There was also a baby in the vehicle.

The child reportedly suffered minor injuries, but was also airlifted from the scene.

