Heartland Football Friday Featured Games 9/29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Football Friday Featured Games 9/29

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Todd Richards and members of the Heartland Football Friday team enjoyed covering a great night of high school football.

Here's a look at the games our crews were at on Sept. 29.

  • Cape Girardeau at Jackson (Final Score: 21-63)
  • Sikeston at Poplar Bluff (Final Score: 0-27)
  • Charleston at Malden (Final Score: 12-48)
  • East Prairie at Portageville (Final Score: 38-50)
  • Kelly at New Madrid County Central (Final Score: 24-56)
  • Belleville Althoff Catholic at Marion (Final Score: 32-28)
  • West Frankfort at Murphysboro (Final Score: 42-36)

You can help us feature your team, too! Just post a picture on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #KFVSHFF.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly