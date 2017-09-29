Heartland Football Friday Featured Games 9/29

Todd Richards and members of the Heartland Football Friday team enjoyed covering a great night of high school football.

Here's a look at the games our crews were at on Sept. 29.

Cape Girardeau at Jackson (Final Score: 21-63)

(Final Score: 21-63) Sikeston at Poplar Bluff (Final Score: 0-27)

(Final Score: 0-27) Charleston at Malden (Final Score: 12-48)

(Final Score: 12-48) East Prairie at Portageville (Final Score: 38-50)

(Final Score: 38-50) Kelly at New Madrid County Central (Final Score: 24-56)

(Final Score: 24-56) Belleville Althoff Catholic at Marion (Final Score: 32-28)

at Marion (Final Score: 32-28) West Frankfort at Murphysboro (Final Score: 42-36)

You can help us feature your team, too! Just post a picture on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #KFVSHFF.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.