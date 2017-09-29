5 things to know on Sept. 29

Good morning. It's Friday, September 29, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Brr! Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect a chilly morning. It wouldn't hurt to grab a jacket as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the Heartland. But, once the sun rises, so, too, will the temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine! If you need rain, the outlook isn't good.

Making Headlines

Deadly stampede: More than 20 people have died after a stampede on a crowded pedestrian bridge in Mumbai, India.

Credit card breach: Whole Foods is the latest retailer dealing with hackers.

Cardinals miss playoffs for 2nd straight year: The Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Chicago Cubs 2-1.

Step on board sailing museums in Cape Girardeau. Exact replicas of the Nina and the Pinta are docked in Cape Girardeau right now and will be open for tours for the next six days.

Heartland Football Friday: Two of the biggest rivals in the Heartland will go head-to-head tonight.

