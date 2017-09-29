Custom bikes made in Scott City, MO making national noise

A fabrication shop in Scott City, Missouri is making noise, not just in their shop, but on a national level.

Custom cars, dragsters, and motorcycles are all designed and built at Garret Customs. The business started in 1995 but just recently they hit a milestone: a magazine cover.

"I couldn't be more excited about that you know it really worked out," said Garret Livingston, Owner of Garret Customs.

They make all their parts by hand and for some even take multiple bikes and make them into one custom bike.

The bikes used to be an escape for Livingston who worked on Drag racers, winning world championships and setting world records.

Now, Livingston said he focuses on making sure that even his fanciest bikes run as well.

"Not only are these bikes show bikes but we ride them," he said. "That's a big part of, I don't want nothing that I can't abuse and ride the hell out of it."

