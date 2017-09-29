Heartland sports scores from 9/28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 9/28

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland Sports scores 9/28

MLB 

Chicago-2
St. Louis-1
F/11 (Cardinals eliminated from playoffs)

H.S. Softball

Chaffee-5
Cape Central-6

Perryville-11
Farmington-5

Notre Dame-12
Kelly-8

Jackson-1
Seckman-7

H.S. Volleyball

Notre Dame-1
Saxony Lutheran-2

Jackson-2
Leopold-0

Oran-2
Richland-0

H.S. Soccer

Poplar Bluff-4
Springfield Parkview-0

NCAA Soccer 

Southeast Missouri-0
Murray State-1

**Harriet Withers scored career-high 35th goal for Murray State**

