Cubs eliminate Cardinals from playoff contention

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in 11 innings Thursday night at Busch to eliminate the Cardinals from the post season.

St. Louis tied the game in the 6th inning on a Dexter Fowler grounder to score Tommy Pham to tie the game up at 1.

But the Cubs went ahead on a Taylor Davis double 2-1 in the 11 inning.

And in the bottom of the 11th Leonys Martin robbed Paul DeJong of a potential game tying homer.

