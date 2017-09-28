Poplar Bluff teachers participate in photo competition

Bottom row L-R is Kathryn Robinson, Misty Wiseman, Nikki Buffington. Top L-R is Carey Wilkerson, Michelle Bates, and Michelle Carter (Source: Laynie Riggins)

A team of second-grade teachers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are striking poses and taking names!

They are trying to win a friendly school picture competition at Oak Grove Elementary School. The rules are simple: click on the link and like the picture.

You can find the photo on Facebook.

The team with the most likes before 8 a.m. Friday morning wins!

Thursday, Sept. 28 was the end of the month star student celebration. All students earning a 90% or higher on a behavior incentive program attended the celebration.

Teacher Kathryn Robinson said staff dressed up in support of the students. School Principal Jenifer Richardson decided to make a competition between teacher groups for the most likes on a picture.

Robinson said it promotes school spirit, the positive behavior of students and having fun while learning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.