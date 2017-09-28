Perry County Veteran's Memorial Stones re-set - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perry County Veteran's Memorial Stones re-set

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Veterans Memorial on the Perry County Courthouse lawn has been re-erected. Nashville Monument Company completed the work on the Wednesday morning on September 27. Two flag poles were placed in the area around April 14 of this year.

The memorial was damaged on February 3. 

A Ford Fusion driven by Garrett Johnson, Tamaroa, failed to stop at an intersection and drove into the memorial damaging three monuments, marble bench, and two flag poles. 

The memorial was dedicated in 1988 by Daffron/Presswood Post 2504 Pinckneyville American Legion. 

The Memorial will be updated with the addition of Tyler Ray Iubelt. PFC Iubelt died in Operation Freedom's Sentinel (Afghanistan).

Donations to help keep up the memorial can be made at American Legion, Lodge #2504.

The Veteran Memorial will be rededicated during Veteran Day ceremonies to be held on the morning of Veteran’s Day, November 11.

