MO to receive more than $3M in Medicaid fraud settlement with Mylan Inc.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Attorney General Josh Hawley made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 28 that  Missouri will receive more than $3.1 million as part of a $465 million settlement against Mylan Inc.

The settlement resolves allegations that Mylan underpaid rebates owed to Missouri’s Medicaid program for the sales of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. 

Case Details:

  • The case alleged that from July 29, 2010 to March 31, 2017, Mylan submitted false statements to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
  • These incorrectly classified EpiPen as a “non-innovator multiple source” drug, instead of a “single source” or “innovator multiple source” drug, as those terms are defined in the Rebate Statute and Rebate Agreement.
  • Mylan did not report a Best Price to CMS for EpiPen. This is required for all “single source” and “innovator multiple source” drugs.
  • This resulted in Mylan submitting false statements to CMS relating to EpiPen for Medicaid rebate purposes, and underpaid its EpiPen rebates to State Medicaid programs, including Missouri.

“There is no place for Medicaid Fraud in Missouri,” Hawley said. “We will not tolerate the misuse of taxpayer money. I am grateful to the agencies that worked on this case and I am pleased that this money will be returned.”

Individuals are encouraged to report suspected Medicaid fraud to Hawley's office. State law provides that a whistleblower may be entitled to 10 percent of any Medicaid fraud money recovered in a civil suit as a result of their tip. Missourians can report suspected Medicaid provider fraud and abuse through the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 800-286-3932 or online at http://ago.mo.gov/divisions/medicaid-provider-fraud.

