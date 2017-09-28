12 hour fight for Scott County fire protection involving fires a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12 hour fight for Scott County fire protection involving fires and collisions

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Scott County Rural Fire Protection District ) (Source: Scott County Rural Fire Protection District )
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

For 12 hours the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District responded to fires and other incidents across the Scott County area.

It began on Wednesday, September 27 with a large field fire near Ryerson Road and the Benton Race Track. Officials said the fire started in back yard of a residence inside NBC’s district burning rubbish.

Before the call was over Oran Fire Protection District and Miner Fire we’re called to the scene. Crews worked for four hours on 55 acres and ended the fight with a shed, forklift, road grader and an RV burnt from the flames.

They then responded to a gas leak on Highway 61 near Scott Central. During that call there was a medical emergency involving a child in Haywood City.

Another fire began in Morley around 10:30 p.m. Officials said it was a structure fire that required mutual aid. They were called to County Road 505 for a brush fire stemming from the first call earlier in the day.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning September 28 they responded to Kelly School for a motor vehicle collision with multiple injuries. During the crash call they  had a structure fire on Rainbow Lake Road just outside of Miner where Miner Fire and Sikeston DPS were mutual aid companies.

