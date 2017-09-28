Missouri crews return from helping with Florida clean up

The 58 Missouri Department of Transportation employees and 18 Missouri Department of Natural Resources' State Parks employees are home after offering their time to hurricane victims in Florida.

They have returned home after more than a week's worth of helping clear roads and parks in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Employees headed down to Florida on September 12 to help clear debris off roads from downtown Miami through Coral Gables to Homestead in southeastern Florida.

Missouri State Parks crew started working at Dade Historic Battlefield State Park between Tampa and Orlando. The crew then moved to Anastasia State Recreation Area near St. Augustine in northeast Florida where they worked for the remainder of their deployment.

"I'm so proud Missouri could assist in Florida's time of need," said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. "Missourians from MoDOT and MoDNR demonstrated the true spirit of public service with their willingness to sacrifice precious time with their families to go sight unseen to help another state."

The Missouri State Parks team worked in two of Florida's state parks, cleaning up fallen trees and other debris left by the Category-4 storm. Reports said, 168 of the state's 174 state parks were closed due to storm damage. They returned to Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.