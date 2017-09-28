New indoor archery center opens in Harrisburg, IL, team expects promising season

Break out the bows, Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois, will soon have a new 12-lane indoor archery center.

The facility opens October 10 in the Chuck Hearn Outdoor Educational Complex with entry directly from the main campus or from just past Falcon Field.

Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 6-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m., and some opportunities for instruction will also be available.

Archers should bring their own bows and arrows with field tips only. Targets will be provided.

“The success of our archery program in outdoor recreation and the incredible rise of students shooting indoor archery pointed to creating an indoor facility on campus to serve those needs,” head archery coach, Alli Armstrong said.

One archer with the SIC Falcons, Tristan Whalen of Boonville, Indiana, is ready to give the new facility a try.

“I'm pretty stoked for our new on-campus indoor archery facility. It'll be huge for our program here at SIC and the region as a whole since there's nothing like it close by,” said Whalen. “Not many of our competitors have a privilege like this so it really gives our squad a step up, and we'll be very well prepared for the upcoming indoor season.”

Armstrong has a new team of seasoned coaches and outstanding student archers. Two of Indiana’s finest shooters will make their debut on the team. John and Tristan Whalen from Boonville, Ind. will compete for gold against the nation’s top varsity Division I archers during the 2017 US Intercollegiate Archery Championships October 7-8 at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area near Harrisburg, Illinois.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have John and Tristan as an integral part of our archery team this year,” Armstrong said. “These young men represent not only a high degree of talent but also years of experience in shooting 3D archery.”

John, the elder of the brothers, has plenty of accomplishments to bring to the table.

Three-time Indiana NASP overall state champion

Three-time USCAA Indoor All-American

Three-time USCAA Outdoor All-American

USCAA Gold Medal in National Mixed-Team Outdoor Competition

USCAA Gold Medals in South Regional Men’s Compound Team Outdoor and Indoor Competition

USCAA Triple Crown Champion

2016 Superman Classic Champion in 45 Yard Known Class

Tristan brings a championship pedigree in high school Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA):

1st Place H.S. Pins Male at 2015 S3DA Indiana 3D State Tournament.

1st Place H.S. Open Male at 2016 S3DA Indiana 3D State Tournament.

2016 S3DA Indiana H.S. Open Male Shooter of the Year.

1st Place H.S Open Male at 2016 ASA Indiana State Tournament.

1st Place H.S. Open Male at 2017 S3DA Indiana Indoor State Tournament.

Since the team was started in 2012, assistant archery coach Darin DeNeal has been around.

“With the addition of John and Tristan to our team, we are looking at a team that will rival Southeastern’s best year in collegiate archery where, in 2013, we won four gold medals to capture the overall tournament crown,” said DeNeal. “We are so very lucky to have these two young men on our team.”

SIC’s archery team has collected 11 divisional national championships and two HOA (high overall average) national championships, while crowning 20 All-Americans and four Academic All-Americans.

The Archery Center will be available for use by all ages, and includes two handicapped accessible lanes. College credit can also be earned.

It costs $5 per half hour or $8 per hour. Half price will be charged for children 13, veterans and seniors. Package deals and family memberships are available. A league is also starting up for those who like some competition for men, women and high school students.

