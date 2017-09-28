Hal Goldsmith named as Independent Counsel in investigation of Koster Administration

Hal Goldsmith of Bryan Cave, LLC was appointed as independent, outside counsel to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the Koster Administration.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley made the appointment on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Goldsmith spent more than 20 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, where he specialized in the prosecution of government corruption. He has experience in investigating government wrongdoing and specific expertise in legal ethics and internal investigations.

“Mr. Goldsmith will have full access to AGO files and personnel to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased review of the alleged wrongdoing,” Hawley said. “I am confident he will conduct a thorough and independent investigation.”

Allegations of wrongdoing were raised by the attorney for the family of Anthony Lamar Smith connected to the civil lawsuit they filed arising from the death of Smith. On Monday, the Attorney General announced that his Office would name an independent counsel to investigate.

