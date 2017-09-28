Cape Girardeau Health Department prepares for flu season, possible bad strain on the way

The CDC is basing this on Australia's flu season which nearly doubled this year. (Source: Australia’s Immunisation Coalition)

Winter is coming and so is the flu.

On September 28 The Center for Disease control issued a warning - this year could be bad.

During the 2016 flu season Heartland states had a mild winter.

For the 2017 and 18 season - we may not be so lucky.

Sandy Gibbons, the immunization coordinator for The Cape County Health Department said they are already seeing about 15 people a day for flu shots.

She says it's hard to tell if The CDC's prediction will ring true, but it's important to get your shot every year.

"But if you get it every year that boosts your body to build immunities against it. So that way, whenever you do get in a room with somebody with that virus, and you breathe in that virus - your body automatically starts fighting it. As soon as our body recognizes a virus hopefully it kills it. and we don't have a chance to pass it on to somebody else if we have a flu shot," Gibbons said.

Gibbons says even if you think you're going to be healthy you don't want to pass it to someone with a weak immune system - like an older person or baby.

If you need a flu shot - your local health department can help.

In Cape County they are having an event next Thursday at The Osage Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

