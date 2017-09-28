Fly back in time at the Mt. Vernon airport - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fly back in time at the Mt. Vernon airport

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Vintage Ford TriMotor airliner(Source: SRT Aviation, Inc. Facebook) Vintage Ford TriMotor airliner(Source: SRT Aviation, Inc. Facebook)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Want to take a peak at aviation history?

You can check out a Fort Tri-Motor airliner at Mt. Vernon's Outland Airport.

The worlds first mass-produced airliner, known as the Tin Goose, is a Ford Tri Motor aircraft designed for passenger airline travel—88 years ago.

And today Debbie and Ron Wellen were able to fly in this piece of history.

"It's kind of amazing…when you think about it."

This couple came from a couple hours away to experience this historic ride.

"In ways things haven't changed a whole lot."

It seats ten people along with the pilot Tom Leahy from Ohio with EAA explained. 

"The normal travel speed for a normal day is about 85 mph," Leahy said. "This plan will do 110 but it cuts it's range down dramatically. So, our ride is about 15 min or so. We are supposed to be up for 10."

From being leased to Cuba in the 30s, to being Neil Armstrong's first flight as a kid, to starring in Jerry Lewis's movie "The Family Jewels" and Johnny Depps movie "Public Enemies," this plane has an interesting timeline of events.

It's known as the first luxury airliner that many say redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

"This is a rare opportunity for our area as smaller markets seldom see these touring aircraft.  I hope many residents take advantage of this opportunity so we may see additional visits," Airport Director, Mt. Vernon Outland Airport Chris Collins said.

It will be at the airport through October 1.

