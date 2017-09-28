All lanes of I-55 back open in Scott Co., MO after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire slowed traffic on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle fire spread to the grass and caught the median on fire.

The vehicle fire happened in the northbound lanes at the 84 mile marker.

Traffic was diverted for a short time as crews worked the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.