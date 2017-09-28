Cape Girardeau man convicted in assault case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man convicted in assault case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Ryan Harkey (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A jury found a Cape Girardeau man guilty of assault in connection with an attack in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The jury convicted Ryan Harkey, 28, on one count of assault in the first degree. The assault happened on January 29, 2016.

During the two-day trial, the victims, who did not know one another, both testified that they were walking downtown when a stranger hit them in the face. The attacks happened about 15 minutes apart outside local bars, according to their testimony.

According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh, both men suffered physical injuries including broken facial bones, a skull fracture and loss of consciousness.

Harkey was captured on two different surveillance cameras in the area of both assaults.

During the trial, Harkey denied responsibility for the attacks. He claimed that a friend of his actually committed the crimes.

The jury reached a unanimous decision on one count of assault for one of the victims. They could not agree on the second assault charge.

Harkey faces a range of punishment from ten to thirty years or life in prison.

In 2012, Harkey pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree in connection to a fight outside a downtown Cape Girardeau bar in Dec. 2011. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was eventually paroled.

According to Limbaugh, Harkey violated parole by being inside bars and consuming alcohol. He has been in custody for parole violation since the day of the assault.

