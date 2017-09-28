Scott County fire chief "strongly urges" people not to burn

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien “strongly urges” people in Scott County not to burn anything outdoors until the next significant rainfall.

The Scott County Commission issued a restricted burn notification to people in the county on Sept. 28.

A burn order is not officially in place, but Perrien said the current conditions are too dry to risk it.

“Cool temperatures plus wind makes people want to get out and clean things up,” Perrien said. “But with the dry conditions, it’s just too dangerous.”

Perrien cited a Thursday morning fire as an example. He said a single-wide mobile home fire on Rainbow Lake Road north of Miner was burning because someone’s controlled burn got out of hand.

Perrien said some people who burn could be held criminally liable if their actions lead to extreme circumstances.

No significant rainfall is currently forecast for the next seven days.

The notification from the commission said, "Everyone within the county should postpone open outdoor burning, including agriculture field fires and wood lot fires until the danger decreases significantly."

