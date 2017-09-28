City holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new sculpture

The City of Cape Girardeau will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11:45 a.m. at the Fountain Street round-a-bout located next to the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

The ceremony will highlight the major public art sculpture collaboration between the university and the City of Cape Girardeau, which now provides a beautiful and thoughtful entryway into the city and downtown areas from Highway 74.

"Commence," a large, two piece, metal fabricated structure, was designed by SEMO sculpture professor Chris Wubbena and constructed as a learning project with university art students this past summer. The city and university partnership caps a long time goal of the city to improve the Fountain Street round-a-bout near the busy River Campus venue.

For additional information on the ribbon cutting and the sculpture project please contact the City of Cape Girardeau Public Information office at (573)-339-6391 and view the university sponsored documentary on the sculpture by clicking here.

