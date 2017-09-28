More Ky. students graduate as achievement gaps persist

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More Kentucky students graduated from high school and earned qualifying scores on Advanced Placement tests according to newly released state assessment data.

Overall achievement increased slightly for elementary and middle school students but was down slightly for high school students.

Kentucky's four-year graduation rate rose to 89.8 percent from 88.6 percent last year. Nearly 52,000 students took Advanced Placement tests, with nearly 26,000 earning qualifying scores. And the overall composite ACT score for Kentucky high school juniors rose to 19.8 from 19.2

While achievement scores increased overall, gaps between different groups of students persisted. A news release from the Kentucky Department of Education said those gaps will be a major focus of a new accountability system expected to be in place next year.

