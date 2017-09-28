FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling like fall

Better keep those jackets handy as cooler air begins to make its way into the Heartland today.

This morning will be cool and clear with wake up temps in the 50s. It will stay cool as the day goes on with low humidity levels and temps in the 70s.

Tonight will remain clear and cool with overnight temps dropping into the upper 40s.

Expect the cooler air to stick around.

