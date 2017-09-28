Four things you need to know on 9/28

It's Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Better keep those jackets handy as cooler air makes its way into the Heartland. The morning will be cool and clear with wake up temps in the 50s. It will stay cool as the day goes on with low humidity levels and temps in the 70s. Tonight will remain clear and cool with overnight temps dropping into the upper 40s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect the cool trend to stick around.

Making headlines:

Cairo Road in Paducah, KY back open after fire at Shooters Supply: All lanes blocked by a fire at Shooters Supply in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday night are now back open. KY 305/Cairo Road was blocked in the 3900 block between US 45 and Interstate 24. Ammunition in the store was exploding creating hazardous conditions for firefighters and prompting nearby evacuations. The fire is now extinguished.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91: Media mogul Hugh Hefner died at age 91 Wednesday after decades as the face of the men's magazine Playboy, which he founded in 1953.

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico: The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island.

Twitter to talk to House, Senate in Russia probe: Social media giant Twitter will visit Capitol Hill Thursday as part of the House and Senate investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

