SIU homecoming window decorating contest underway in Carbondale

Driving around Carbondale, Illinois you might notice the windows of some businesses are sporting Saluki spirit.

Right now in Carbondale, businesses in the city are being encouraged to participate in the 2017 Southern Illinois University Homecoming Window Decorating Contest.

Businesses can fill out an application for the contest by clicking here, but time is running out.

The deadline to sign up for the window contest is Friday, September 29 at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s window decorating theme is “The Saluki Odyssey: Heroes, Myths, and Traditions.”

Photos will be taken of the windows decorated with Saluki spirit on Monday, October 9.

The photos will then be posted on the SIU Alumni Association Facebook page where the public can vote on their favorite display.

On Friday, October 13 the Homecoming Committee will judge the top 10 windows.

Then during the SIU Football Homecoming game the winner of the window contest will be announced.

The SIU Football Homecoming game against Illinois State University is Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m.

If you would like more information about the window decorating contest, contact the SIU Office of Student Engagement at (618) 457-5717 or homecoming@siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.