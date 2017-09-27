Family and friends cheer on Heartland native during Survivor premiere

Based next week's promo it looks like things are heating up between the two. (Source: CBS)

The Cape Girardeau native made it through the first round on the show's premiere episode of Season 35 - Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

Two watch parties full of family and friends cheered Johnston on from their living rooms.

The Johnston's were so excited to see her compete and win!

"They're off to a great start. They won fire, and are just going to keep on winning," said mom Vickie Johnston.

"They're working together. They're strong. They're all natural born leaders. So. they're off to a great start," said dad Jeff Johnston.

Across town there was a watch party at Jessica's friend's house.

They loved to see Jessica on survivor, and also saw a possible love connection in the future.

"I think she's gonna go pretty far. I'd like to see her go far. I mean, I think he's cute, can I say that? I think he's cute, I think - I'm feeling like I know Jessica, and she might use that to her advantage. I doubt anything will come of it, but we will see," said friend Mandy Poston.

So Cole and Jessica... should we call them... "Jole?"...or is it too early to tell?

Survivor is back next week at 7 p.m. on KFVS.

