Fire at Shooters Supply in Paducah under investigation

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into what sparked a fire at Shooters Supply in Paducah.

The owner of the store, Lynn McCutchen, said his wife was on her way home from church when she saw flames coming out of the business.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

McCutchen said his wife screamed for him. He was inside their home next door watching TV.

When he got outside, McCutchen said he saw the fire at the front door. He heard the old shells near the door "popping off."

McCutchen told us that he's already spoken with his insurance agency. He hopes to get the business back up and running.

The fire damaged mostly apparel, according to McCutchen. Some guns in the store have smoke and heat damage.

No one got hurt.

KY 305/Cairo Road was blocked in the 3900 block between US 45 and Interstate 24 overnight as crews battled the fire.

Ammunition in the store was exploding creating hazardous conditions for firefighters and prompting nearby evacuations.

Paducah police, fire crews and others responded to the scene to put out the fire.

