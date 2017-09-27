4 Cape Girardeau officers recognized as heroes

Four Cape Girardeau police officers are being recognized for their work during an emergency at the SEMO District Fair Parade.

The Police Department posted this story on Twitter today.

We are proud to have such outstanding officers serving Cape Girardeau. Great job Lt. Smith, Lt. Davis, Sgt. Schmidt, and Ptlm. Brotz! pic.twitter.com/VF93dLMSUY — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) September 27, 2017

It said that officers working at the parade learned about an unresponsive child at the intersection of Kingshighway and Broadway

Police said the officers realized it was a life or death situation, and instead of waiting for an ambulance to arrive, they put the child in a police car and headed toward the hospital.

That goes against, police protocol, but the department said the officers were acting on instincts and it was the right thing to do.

"People near the end of the parade had no idea anything even happened. It was one, two, three, everything fired the way it was supposed to be that day, the person that found him which happens to be my wife, passed him off to Brad Smith, and Brad took over and went from there and, worked good," Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

Officials said without the officers responding the way they did, the outcome could have been much worse.

