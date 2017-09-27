Vehicle flips over during crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle flips over during crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A vehicle flipped onto its top during a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Officials with the McCracken County Sheriff;s Department said it happened just after noon on South Friendship Road near Gilhaven Road.

They responded to the complaint of a single vehicle collision with injuries.

An investigation revealed that Taylor McGill, 19, of Paducah, was northbound on South Friendship Road. McGill entered a curve as she approached Gilhaven Road. One tire dropped off of the roadway causing the vehicle to drift off and caused the vehicle to flip over.

McGill as transported by Mercy Regional to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

