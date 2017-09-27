2 vehicle crash injures 2 in Williamson Co., IL

A two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 37 injured two people in Williamson County on Wednesday, Sept 27.

The crash happened at Cedar Grove Road at noon according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials said a 2011 Ford Focus and a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis were headed north on the roadway with the Ford behind the Mercury.

The Ford was driven by 75-year-old Bessie S. Ward, of Vienna, Il while 77-year-old Geraldine Covington of Herrin, Il was operating the Mercury.

Both suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

After investigating, officials found that the Mercury slowed for traffic and the Ford struck the rear end of the Mercury. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.

Ward was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

