SEMO-NASV receives close to $500,000 in project grant money

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) received a $499,951 grant from the Office on Violence Against Women.

The grant was given for a 36-month project to serve child and adult victims of sexual violence in rural Southeast Missouri.

With this project SEMO-NASV hopes to enhance direct services and support for sexual assault victims and strengthen the system of prevention, investigation and prosecution of sexual assault to promote victim safety and healing using a trauma-informed framework.

This funding will allow the reinstatement of mental health services noted SEMO-NASV Executive Director, Kendra Eads.

SEMO-NASV is partnering with SoutheastHEALTH, Southeast Missouri State University, Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center, prosecutor’s offices, law enforcement, juvenile offices, and Missouri Children’s Division in eight rural counties to achieve the project’s goals. Missouri Foundation for Health’s MoCAP program provided a consultant for the grant application.

Specifically, SEMO-NASV and its partners will use this rural grant award to:

Increase the number of sexual assault victims who receive Sexual Assault Forensic Exams (SAFE)

Expand crisis and after-hours clinical services for victims of sexual assault

Provide direct counseling services

Engage all SEMO-NASV clinicians and service providers in specialized training and ongoing professional development focused on trauma-informed care and practices

Provide training for Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) members focused on identifying, assessing and appropriately responding to sexual assault

Expand programming and develop resources to improve mandated reporter capacity.

If you would like more information about this topic, contact Kendra Eads at (573) 332-1900 or email at keads@semonasv.org.

