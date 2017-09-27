Sikeston DPS urges pedestrian and bike safety

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is encouraging bike and pedestrian safety and asking residents to be extra cautious.

Here are a few tips and reminders to stay safe on the street:

Walk on sidewalks where provided.

If sidewalks are not provided, pedestrians should walk on the left side of the roadway, or its shoulder, facing traffic.

Cyclists are required to observe all traffic laws that also apply to motor vehicle operations, including stop signs, traffic lights, etc.

Cyclists should always ride to the far right of the roadway, with the flow of traffic.

Motorists are reminded that when passing a cyclist on a roadway, a safe distance must be left when passing, and maintained until you have safely passed the bicycle.

Sikeston City Ordinances on safety:

Sikeston City Ordinance 345.080 states: “Where sidewalks are provided, it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway. Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall, when practicable, walk only on the left side of the roadway, or its shoulder, facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction.”

Sikeston City Ordinance 375.040 states: “Every person riding a bicycle or motorized bicycle upon a street or highway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle.”

Sikeston City Ordinance 375.050 states: “Every person operating a bicycle or motorized bicycle at less than the posted speed or slower than the flow of traffic upon a street or highway shall ride as near to the right side of the roadway as safe, exercising due care when passing a standing [stopped] vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction, except when making a left turn, avoiding a hazardous conditions, when the lane is too narrow to share with another vehicle, or when on a one-way street. Bicyclists may ride abreast [side by side] when not impeding other vehicles.”

Section 375.060(b) states: “a bicycle operated on the roadway, or the shoulder adjacent to a roadway, shall be operated in the same direction as vehicles are required to be driven upon the roadway.”

Section 345.100 states: “The operator of a motor vehicle overtaking a bicycle proceeding in the same direction on the roadway…shall leave a safe distance when passing the bicycle, and shall maintain clearance until safely past the overtaken bicycle.” In addition, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when operating their vehicle near pedestrians and children.

Sikeston City Ordinance 345.090 states: “…every driver of a vehicle shall exercise the highest degree of care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian upon any roadway…and shall exercise proper precaution upon observing any child or any confused or incapacitated person upon a roadway.”

These ordinances are in place to assist with providing a safe environment for all pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. Officials urge everyone to follow these ordinances when traveling throughout the city.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.