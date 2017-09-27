Southeast Missouri's Catapult to host 'Paper Cuts and Bruises' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri's Catapult to host 'Paper Cuts and Bruises'

Written by Mike Payne, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Friday, October 6 the Gallery at Southeast Missouri State University’s Catapult Creative House will host a First Friday reception for the exhibition “Paper Cuts and Bruises” from 5 to 9 p.m.

The exhibition will be on display until Thursday, November 16 and will feature the work of visiting artists Tim Dooley and Aaron Wilson, professors of art at the University of Northern Iowa.

Dooley and Wilson will present a free lecture in the Catapult classroom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 as a part of the Catapult Press Edition Program.

Also, on Friday, Oct. 6 they will present an interactive demonstration at the Catapult Press from 10 a.m. to noon.

The events are open to the public and free of charge.

In 2011 Dooley and Wilson co-founded Midwest Pressed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The press grew out of collaborative artworks that started through teaching as colleagues at the University of Iowa.

They produce a wide variety of artworks ranging from public projects to fine art prints to printed ephemera.

They are mostly known for using the printmaking medium experimentally, including sculptural applications and installations.

Their extensive body of work has been displayed all over the country.

They have been visiting artists at several institutions, giving lectures and workshops pertaining to their artwork and contemporary printmaking.

Visit this website for further information on Midwest Pressed.

The Catapult Editions Program is a collaborative effort between Southeast students, visiting artists and Catapult faculty.

During their visit to the University the visiting artists create a print with Catapult Press.

These prints are sold to raise money for future visiting artists.

Catapult Creative House is located at 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

