Fired St. Louis police captain reinstated after lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A black St. Louis police captain has been reinstated after alleging in a lawsuit that his race played a role in his firing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city's Civil Service Commission voted Tuesday to instead reprimand Capt. Ryan Cousins in writing.

His firing last year stemmed from a burglary investigation in which a black man was suspected of shooting at would-be burglars. Police handcuffed the man after discovering he was a felon, which barred him from possessing a firearm.

Cousins was accused of freeing the man and ordering reports to be altered. Cousins claimed that other officers, many of them white, blamed him to cover up their own offenses. He says there was a warrantless search and that the man was questioned without being read his rights.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

