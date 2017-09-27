9/27/17 - Social Media Mistakes

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

What has happened to being polite, or just setting a good example?

You don't have to spend much time on social media to realize that politeness may be an endangered species. And it’s not just your old high school buddies behaving badly. We are seeing rudeness and poor examples coming from our state leadership. Recently two Missouri lawmakers made headlines for their crass and rude comments. First, St. Louis Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal said she hoped for the assassination of President Trump because of his comments following the deadly attacks in Charlottesville. And before that story even cooled off, Representative Warren Love posted that he hoped for the lynching of whoever vandalized a confederate monument in Springfield.

In a country of 300 million people, with what seems like 300 million different opinions, it's safe to say we're not all going to agree on everything. But calling for the death of someone over a difference of opinion and posting it on social media is an extraordinarily bad decision and poor leadership, especially when it comes from influential governmental leadership. I’m not sure if the immediacy of social media enables lack of judgment, or its just letting us see people for who they really are.

Both lawmakers have realized their mistake and since apologized so, hopefully, we can all learn from their mistakes. What we post on social media doesn’t just communicate what we think, but it sends a message about our character. We all have feelings about divisive issues, but we need to make sure our actions represent who we truly are, and what we want our communities to become.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

