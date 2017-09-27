Show Me Day for prospective Southeast Missouri State students

Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend Show Me Day on Saturday, Oct. 7, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

“Show Me Day is an opportunity for individuals interested in Southeast to visit our campus and see the wide variety of academic programs and services we offer,” said Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions.

“Students can learn about Southeast’s admission process, meet with faculty from our academic departments and interact with current Southeast students,” Hahn said. “We are thrilled to have students and parents here to explore and experience our vibrant and growing campus community. We want them to get as much information as possible during the day so they feel confident when they choose Southeast.”

The day will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. in the Show Me Center. After they register, students are then invited to browse through a Student Life Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The fair will allow prospective students to meet Southeast students and staff from areas such as Campus Ministries, Career Services, Dining Services, Greek Life, Academic Support Centers, Residence Life and the Jane Stephens Honors Program.

The day will officially begin at 10 a.m. with a presentation by the director of Admissions, followed by an introduction of Southeast Admissions staff and student leaders. Prospective students will also have an opportunity to meet Southeast’s Redhawks mascot, Rowdy, who will make a special guest appearance along with the Southeast Sundancers and cheerleaders. Following the presentation, an Academic Fair will take place in the Student Recreation Center East Gym and will feature informational displays of the University’s various academic departments.

After participating in the Academic Fair, prospective students may attend presentations on financing their education, living on campus, diversity and inclusion, and transferring to Southeast. Show Me Day will conclude with a tour of campus and the opportunity to dine during lunch in Towers Café.

To register for the event visit semo.edu/showmeday. For more information, please contact Marlee Russell, special events ambassador, in the Office of Admissions at (573) 651-5945 or showmeday@semo.edu.

