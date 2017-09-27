Man accused of sexual assault in Massac Co., IL turns himself in

The Massac County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of sexual assault and considered armed and dangerous turned himself in on Friday, Sept. 29.

Derek R. Cunningham, 37, was charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault. He also has a warrant out of Massac County for a petition to revoke probation on an original charge of resisting a peace officer.

His bond was set at $6,000.

According to the sheriff's office, Cunningham has been known to frequent the Bullock Lane area, Unionville area and most recently Henry Lane in Massac County.

