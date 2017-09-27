This week in country music: 1962 Marty Robbins

How about some classic country on this Friday morning.

Let's travel back to the final week of September, 1962. These were the songs topping Billboard Magazine's Hot Country chart. At number five was Whispering Bill Anderson with Mama Sang a Song. In October, it would become Anderson's first number one single. It tells the story of growing up in a sharecropper's family and during times of trial how the mother comforted the children with a song from a church hymnal.

Hank Snow was at number four with I've Been Everywhere. The song is mostly a list of places on a North American atlas, some famous and others not so famous.

Gentleman Jim Reeves held down the number three spot with I'm Gonna Change Everything. At the time Reeves was a huge international star giving country music a worldwide market for the very first time.

Claude King was in the number two spot with his signature song. Wolverton Mountain spent nine weeks at number one and was a huge crossover hit reaching number six on the Hot 1000. The song tells the story of a man climbing Wolverton Mountain to marry Clifton Clowers daughter, who's tender lips are sweeter than honey. But Clowers poses a danger to any man who tries to approach his daughter because he's mighty handy with a gun and a knife.

And in the top spot for this week in '62 was Marty Robbins with Devil Woman. It spend 8 weeks at number one and was the seventh of his 15 number one singles. The song tells the story of a man ending an affair with a Devil Woman.

