This week in country music: 1962 Marty Robbins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1962 Marty Robbins

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

How about some classic country on this Friday morning.

Let's travel back to the final week of September, 1962.  These were the songs topping Billboard Magazine's Hot Country chart. At number five was Whispering Bill Anderson with Mama Sang a Song.  In October, it would become Anderson's first number one single.  It tells the story of growing up in a sharecropper's family and during times of trial how the mother comforted the children with a song from a church hymnal.

Hank Snow was at number four with I've Been Everywhere.  The song is mostly a list of places on a North American atlas, some famous and others not so famous.

Gentleman Jim Reeves held down the number three spot with I'm Gonna Change Everything.  At the time Reeves was a huge international star giving country music a worldwide market for the very first time.

Claude King was in the number two spot with his signature song. Wolverton Mountain spent nine weeks at number one and was a huge crossover hit reaching number six on the Hot 1000.  The song tells the story of a man climbing Wolverton Mountain to marry Clifton Clowers daughter,  who's tender lips are sweeter than honey. But Clowers poses a danger to any man who tries to approach his daughter because he's mighty handy with a gun and a knife.   

And in the top spot for this week in '62 was Marty Robbins with Devil Woman. It spend 8 weeks at number one and was the seventh of his 15 number one singles. The song tells the story of a man ending an affair with a Devil Woman.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX.

    An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly