This week in music: 1968 Hey Jude

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week in 1968.

Forty-nine years ago these were the top selling records DJ's were spinning on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the English psychedelic rock band The Crazy World of Arthur Brown with their hit Fire. The band was a one hit wonder and were famous for their stage show which often included fire, extreme make up and stripping naked.

Another band from Great Britain was in the number four spot. Hush was Deep Purple's first hit in the U.S. Deep Purple is considered one of the pioneers of "heavy metal" along with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

The American Band The Rascals were holding down the number three spot with People Got to Be Free. The song was an upbeat plea for tolerance and freedom.

At number two was Harper Valley P.T.A. by Jeannie C. Riley. The country crossover hit was written by up and coming country star Tom T Hall. Harper Valley P.T.A. made Riley the first woman to ever have a hit to top both the country charts and the Hot 100. It wouldn't be done again until Dolly Parton accomplished the feat in 1981 with 9 to 5. The song includes the famous line "This is just a little Peyton Place And you're all Harper Valley Hypocrites."



And in the top spot for this week in '68 was the biggest chart hit ever in the career of the most successful band in the history of recorded music. Hey Jude by The Beatles spent 9 weeks at number one. At the time it tied the record for the longest stay of any single at the top of the charts. Billboard ranks it as number ten on its all-time Hot 100 list. Paul McCartney said he wrote the song to comfort John Lennon's son Julian during his parents divorce.

