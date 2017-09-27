FIRST ALERT: Cold front moving through, small chance of rain

A quiet cold front is moving through the Heartland right now on Wednesday, September 27.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says cooler air is filtering in the area and temperatures should start to begin more like fall.

The chances of very little rain is expected.

This evening, the drier air will make it feel more comfortable than we have been used to.

Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

