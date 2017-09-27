All lanes of I-57 back open after crash in Franklin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All lanes of I-57 back open after crash in Franklin Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
(Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
(Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
(Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)
(Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are back open after a crash on Wednesday morning, September 27.

It happened just south of the West Frankfort exit at 3:50 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, a Freightliner driven by Michael James McGarvey, 36, of Morristown, TN was headed north on I-57 at milepost 63 when he swerved to avoid a deer.

Troopers said McGarvey lost control and his truck flipped on its side with the Freightliner's undercarriage facing northbound traffic.

A second Freightliner driven by Martin Brouillette, 34, of Canada didn't see the truck and hit it without slowing.

Brouillette was flown from the scene with what troopers described as "incapacitating injuries." His passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The impact of the crash ripped McGarvey's truck open, "violently spewing the contents, which included auto parts, across approximately 100 yards of I-57 northbound," according to a release from ISP.

McGarvey was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

One northbound lane of traffic opened around 7:30 a.m. The other lane reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

