4 things to know for 9/27

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is September 27.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Brian Alworth says it's finally cooling down. After weeks of high temperatures and even some records, it's going to finally feel more like fall. There will also be a mixture of clouds and sun and will gradually be less humid.

If you're leaving for work or school, you might actually need a sweater or jacket when you leave the house Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, it's getting drier and there are no significant rain chances in sight.

Making headlines:

Fast-food chain Sonic says its credit card processor notified the company of unusual credit card activity at its drive-in restaurants. No word yet how many people were affected.

A Florida man allegedly punched a 12-year-old boy in the mouth, leaving him with two missing teeth and stitches.

The Horseshoe Lake Fire District remains under a burn ban. The fire chief said the most recent rains were not enough to lift the ban.

Police are investigating reports from three women that they were sexually assaulted by Saint Louis University student athletes early on Sunday.

