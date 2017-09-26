Keep your storage facilities secure: 2 people wanted, suspected - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keep your storage facilities secure: 2 people wanted, suspected of theft

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is searching for individuals who they say helped themselves to someones property off of County Road 620.

Police said it happened on Sept. 9, around 4 a.m. at the Starview Storage Sheds. 

A small SUV can bee seen from security cameras entering the parking lot pulling a utility trailer. 

What appears to be a white male with a white t-shirt and shorts along with a white female with a shirt and perhaps sweats with the words "FILA" on them exit the vehicle and proceed to steal items from several campers on the property. 

Investigators are asking for anyone with information concerning this crime or these individuals or the vehicle used in the commission of the crime to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Office at (573-243-3551) and ask for Detective Corporal Malugen.

The security of storage facilities varies for each individual business. You should always ask what type of measures are taken when getting a storage unit. Many also don't offer insurance for stolen items. So storage tenants are often required to get secondary renters insurance. 

At Amazon Storage in Carterville, owner Wesley Lehman takes security very seriously. Cameras are stationed at every corner of his facilities and the gate is only open during business hours. 

He says when thieves steal from storage facilities, they will often break locks and replace them with new ones to make it seem like nothing happened. To counter this, he applies special stickers to all locks on his property and checks them daily. This is how he knows if anyone has tampered with locks so he can take further action. 

