Senator Duckworth releases statement on healthcare bill status

The Senate will not vote on the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Following that announcement, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“This is the result of so many Americans speaking up and letting Senate Republicans know that it is unacceptable to rush through legislation that would rob millions of their health insurance. I urge my Republican colleagues to set Trumpcare aside and finally leave this partisan process behind. That way, we can get back to work on fixes to the Affordable Care Act that both parties can support to expand access to healthcare, make prescription drugs more affordable and lower costs for hardworking Americans.”

