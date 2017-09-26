SIU University Museum to reopen in 2018

The new Chancellor at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale plans to reopen the University Museum.

He made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 26 during his first State of the University Address.

The museum closed in July due to funding concerns in the midst of that two-year state budget stalemate.

The museum is scheduled to reopen at the beginning of next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.