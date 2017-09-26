MO officials urging people to register to vote

September 26 is National Voter Registration Day and officials in Missouri want to get the message out.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as well as county clerks and other election officials are urging everyone eligible Missourian to register.

October 11 is the last day for Missourians to register to vote for the upcoming election on November 7.

You can check your status and get more information by visiting www.GoVoteMissouri.com.

