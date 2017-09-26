Sikeston PAWS Animal Shelter getting ready to unveil updated facility

The City of Sikeston is about to unveil an updated animal shelter.

The city took over operations at the Humane Society earlier this month, and it is now the PAWS Animal Shelter.

The shelter has been cleaned, painted and renovated.

And the public is invited to an open house at the shelter on October 17.

"We hope that everyone that every animal that comes out here is healthy and find his forever home," Shelter Manager Jamie Williams said. "You know, we take a lot of pride in the facility and we are very excited about the the new service that we are able to provide to Sikeston."

Sikeston took over the shelter after several violations, including the previous operators not having a state license.

