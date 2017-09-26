Sikeston PAWS Animal Shelter getting ready to unveil updated fac - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston PAWS Animal Shelter getting ready to unveil updated facility

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Sikeston is about to unveil an updated animal shelter. 

The city took over operations at the Humane Society earlier this month, and it is now the PAWS Animal Shelter. 

The shelter has been cleaned, painted and renovated. 

And the public is invited to an open house at the shelter on October 17. 

"We hope that everyone that every animal that comes out here is healthy and find his forever home," Shelter Manager Jamie Williams said. "You know, we take a lot of pride in the facility and we are very excited about the the new service that we are able to provide to Sikeston."

Sikeston took over the shelter after several violations, including the previous operators not having a state license.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:16:41 GMT

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:18:09 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly