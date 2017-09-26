Conor's Law signed by Gov. Rauner to increase public safety

Senate Bill 2185 also known as "Conor's Law" was signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday, Sept 26.

Rauner signed the legislation that increases public safety by requiring law enforcement to develop policies regarding the response and care for intoxicated young people after an arrest, including attempts to contact a responsible adult.

This was created to ensure the safety of impaired underage individuals by preventing them from harming themselves or others.

“Following an arrest, it is critical that we protect impaired young people while they are still at risk for dangerous decision-making,” said Gov. Rauner. “Ensuring law enforcement has thoughtful policies related to the care of individuals under the influence that focus on reaching out to responsible adults will help prevent tragic situations and protect all Illinoisans.”

Conor Vesper, a 20-year old college student from Macoupin County committed suicide after a drunk driving arrest. Vesper was the valedictorian of Staunton High School and an active campus leader at Blackburn College where he had earned a full ride scholarship. He was released after posting bail following the DUI arrest. He drove home and took his own life. Blackburn College will memorialize Vesper with an honorary degree at Spring 2018 graduation.

By properly training law enforcement on the appropriate responses to those under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SB 2185 will also increase the safety of the surrounding community. This law will help decrease impaired young people’s opportunity for self-harm, suicide, or the endangerment of others.

